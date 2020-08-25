MONTREAL -- After an unusually hot and humid summer, Montrealers will finally be able to shut off the a/c for a while. Cooler air is moving into southwestern Quebec beginning Tuesday night.

The low in Montreal is forecast to drop to 11 degrees Celsius - feeling almost 20 degrees cooler than Monday night which saw a tropical humidex of 30. (The average low is 13 C.)

Outside of the city, it will be even cooler with temperatures set to plummet into the single digits in many communities.

On Wednesday, the daytime high is only expected to climb to 19 degrees Celsius – which would be the first time this summer the high would fall short of the 20-degree mark. (The last time Montreal saw a high temperature in the teens goes back to June 13 with a recorded high of 16.5 C.)

Maximum temperatures for much of the next week will be one to four degrees cooler than normal.

Despite the cooler forecast, heat lovers need not worry. Alexandre Parent, from Environment and Climate Change Canada says September should be warmer than normal.

“Models are forecasting a warming trend for the first few days of September and I would not be surprised if we get back to 30°C in that first week,” he says.

On average, Montreal typically records at least one 30-degree day in the month of September. The city has seen a total of 8 30-degree days in the last 6 years in September.