MONTREAL -- On International Women's Day, the Quebec government is facing accusations of ignoring domestic violence in the province.

On Monday, the Federation of Women's Shelters joined the National Assembly's three opposition parties in denouncing accused indifference on the part of Premier Francois Legault's administration, saying a lack of leadership has resulted in a growing inability to meet the needs of abused women.

In a press conference, federation president Manon Monastesse said an increasing number of female survivors of domestic violence are denied access to emergency accomodations due to a lack of available space. Monastesse said that last year, at least 10,000 women were unable to get access to emergency lodging.

Last year, the Quebec government pledged to pay $120 million over five years to the domestic violence shelter network, including a $24 million emergency fund. However, a year later, only $5.5 million has been distributed.

Monastesse said five women have been murdered by a spouse or ex-spouse in Quebec in less than a month.

The federation is asked the government for $34 million to open new shelters in regions that have none, as well as for recurring and stable funding for the network.

“How much is the life of abused women worth?” said Monastesse.

Liberal MNA Isabelle Melancon said receiving the funding is “a question of survival” for domestic violence victims.

MNAs from other parties joined in the criticism, with Quebec solidaire's Christine Labrie calling the lack of leadership on the issue “flagrant.”



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.