'A proper childhood they deserve': Russian family takes war-torn Ukrainian children on day trips
Although memories of war are there to stay for most Ukrainian children, some refugees in Montreal have a chance to relive their happy childhood by visiting the zoo or waterpark.
Dmitri Tcherkasski and his daughter Anna, both originally from Moscow, are organizing weekly excursions for Ukrainian children and mothers to distract them from their recent war experience.
Tcherkasski said his family aims to provide Ukrainian children with "a proper childhood they deserve" after witnessing the Russian invasion first-hand.
"When I first met these kids and moms and looked into their eyes, I saw emptiness," he said. "Without money, without language, with the heavy burden of death or worries about relatives — starting from scratch like that is a huge amount of stress."
Hanna Kovalenko, who escaped the city of Mariupol with her two daughters under constant shelling, said her children were fully distracted from what they witnessed in the warzone during their zoo trip.
"The girls loved it, everything was so well organized," she said. "We even received gifts at the end of the excursion, so Dmitri does everything to help us. We look forward to more of these trips."
Tcherkasski has completed two day trips to the Granby Zoo and another one to the Village du Père Noël waterpark, each about an hour from Montreal. The trips were made on a family-owned bus with a capacity of 40 people.
Officially called "Santa's Bus," Tcherkasski first used his bus to entertain Quebec children during last year's Christmas season, when most winter celebrations were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Russian family spends about $2,500 per trip, relying solely on their own funds and occasional donations from their Santa's Bus website.
On July 31, Santa's Bus will venture off to Parc Safari to give children a chance to see elephants, deer, and buffalo in person and to enjoy summer weather at the waterpark on site.
The bus departs around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday from the Terrasse Royale Hotel, located in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges borough.
HELPING UKRAINIANS AS A RUSSIAN
"We are Russian. We were born in Moscow. We are categorically against the war," said Tcherkasski and his daughter as soon as they first met the Ukrainian families, having previously immigrated to Canada in 2000.
He said his Russian origins do not cause any tension with the Ukrainian group, though "the feeling of guilt and shame falls upon the nation for allowing the war to happen in the first place."
However, there is tension between Tcherkasski and the people he knows in Russia, as most of them are in favour of the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation," including his own mother.
A significant majority (77 per cent) of Russians said they support Putin's actions in Ukraine, according to an independent survey conducted by Levada Center in late May.
The support is even stronger among Russians over the age of 55, reaching 83 per cent.
Tcherkasski said a long-time Ukrainian friend lost his wife and daughter when a Russian tank obliterated their vehicle just outside of Kyiv. Still, any attempts to share such personal stories "brought absolutely no result" to convince war supporters otherwise, he said.
He added that his efforts were "particularly useless" for the older generation that grew up in the Soviet Union, which generally pays close attention to Russian state TV channels.
"While we were afraid the Internet would ruin our children, television ruined our parents."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Hope and skepticism after Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass near Quebec City
Indigenous people are expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism after Pope Francis's Quebec City-area mass, with some saying they want to hear about the concrete steps that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies for residential schools.
Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
Canadian, Australian climbers die on Pakistan's K2, world's 2nd-highest mountain
An Australian and a Canadian mountain climber died last week in northern Pakistan while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest mountain, officials from the two countries said Thursday.
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political inference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Toronto
-
Ontario throne speech set for Aug. 9
The Ontario government has confirmed that the provincial throne speech will take place on Aug. 9, signaling the start of a rare summer session.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
“When ODSP started in 1998, a person with disabilities would receive $930 a month, which would be around $1,467 adjusted for inflation today. The rates have not kept up with inflation though. Today, that same person receives $1,169," Dr. Talveer Mandur, a physician and member of Health Providers Against Poverty, said.
-
This is what Rogers Centre will look like after it undergoes $300-million renovation
For the first time in 33 years, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays will undergo a massive $300-million renovation that will see the city’s stadium transformed into a world-class ballpark.
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political inference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocates
Over the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
London
-
Second degree murder charge laid in death investigation
OPP have charged a London man with murder in connection to a death investigation at the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
Two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning
Traffic was snarled around Western University after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning.
-
London police release photos of suspects in shooting investigation
London police have released photos of five suspects they believe to be involved in a Wednesday night shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent scheme
A 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
Conrad Houle, Tracks & Wheel founder, dies in Sudbury at 85
Sudbury businessman Conrad 'Conny' Houle died earlier this month at age 85. Houle passed away at Health Sciences North on July 18 with 'family by his side,' said his obituary.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for North Bay
North Bay, Powassan and Mattawa are under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada announced Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Calgary-based company instills confidence amongst expectant mothers in wake of epidural shortage
A Calgary-based company has launched a new free workshop for expectant mothers as anxiety looms over a global shortage of epidural catheters and tubing.
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday night
An Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road
Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.
-
Everything you need to know about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo region
Parents had plenty of questions for experts at a Region of Waterloo town hall Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401 in Cambridge
A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Crown argues only 1 'sextortionist' behind messages sent to teen, others
On the third day of the Crown's closing arguments at the trial of Aydin Coban, the prosecutor argued similarities in messages sent to Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd and to people in her life from different online accounts were "not a coincidence."
-
Richmond, B.C., woman created fake invoices for corporate tax return, CRA says
A Richmond woman has been fined $75,000 for her role in the preparation of a false corporate tax return.
-
Thieves fueled up truck with diesel, apparently forgetting it ran on gasoline
It's a crime police in Trail, B.C., are calling "too strange to explain." A group of thieves took the opportunity to fuel up their truck after crashing through a fence, and ended up damaging the vehicle more than they'd planned.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Heat warning remains for most of Alberta as temperatures soar past 30
As temperatures remain above average for the second day in a row Thursday, officials are warning people to take precautions while outdoors.
-
Why some Albertans aren't yet seeing a rebate on their power bills
Though thousands of Albertans have received a $50 rebate on their most recent electricity bill, not all have.
Windsor
-
Here's how Windsor’s new $7.5M greenhouse will save taxpayers money and bring new plants to the city
The City of Windsor unveiled its new urban greenhouse Thursday, a project that started back in 2018.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment
Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl: Judge
A judge has found Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Regina.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issued
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.
-
83% of Sask. residents say it's a bad time for big purchases: Angus Reid poll
As inflation continues to spur rising prices across the country, a majority of Saskatchewan residents think it is a bad time to make major purchases, according to a study released by the Angus Reid Institute.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Repairs on track for O-Train service to resume sometime on Friday, OC Transpo says
The light rail transit system has been shut down between Rideau and St. Laurent stations since Sunday night after a lightning strike on a section of the overhead catenary system.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election
Here are the proposed changes to Saskatchewan's constituency borders ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issued
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.