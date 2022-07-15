'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
Starting in Montreal, the activist plans to reach the nation's capital in just two weeks despite facing significant physical challenges. At the age of 17, he had to relearn how to walk as he underwent a complex surgery on his legs in Ukraine due to his condition.
Having watched his native Kyiv region get bombarded for months, Kyyanytsya, who immigrated to Canada in 2005, decided to raise funds for children's hospital number two in Ukraine's capital.
"For me, it is very important because I understand that I have a handicap, but I want to fight for my country, for [Ukraine] to have a lot of progress, and help children who were attacked by the Russian aggression," said Kyyanytsya.
The hospital's trauma centre desperately needs more equipment to save the lives of children who lost their limbs as a result of explosions, according to his mother, Oksana Kyyanytsya.
As of July 15, more than 350 children have died and at least 650 more have been injured since the Russian invasion began in February, according to Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general.
"We even personally know people who died while volunteering in the Kyiv region," said Oksana.
On Friday, Oleksandr hosted a warm-up event at the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit in preparation for the walkathon, where he finalized the plan with his team and greeted his supporters. He hopes to start his journey with the same energy that Formula 1 racers had on the track in June.
"My son is really inspired by people like Terry Fox, so he loves to walk despite how challenging it is for him," said Oksana, referring to the Canadian cancer research activist.
"In fact, the head of our volunteering group has already given him the name: Ukrainian Terry Fox," she added.
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, 32, will begin his 200-kilometre walkathon to Ottawa at 10 a.m. on Saturday. (Source: FACEBOOK/Oleks Kyya)
So far, Oleksandr has raised just under $5,000 with the support of Kyryl Bind, a fellow Ukrainian activist who will accompany the young man on his 200-kilometre journey.
The final goal, however, is much higher for Oleksandr as he hopes to raise at least half a million dollars for amputee children on his new GoFundMe page.
"He has the spirit of a champion," said Michael Shwec, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' (UCC) Quebec branch. "We appreciate his determination, his willingness to go out of his comfort zone for this cause."
"We are feeling a little nervous, but we're also extremely proud of our son for helping our homeland no matter what," said Oksana.
Oleksandr will begin his fundraiser walk in Montreal's northern suburb of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
Ivana Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Friday.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
As the ramifications of inflation continue to ripple throughout the Canadian economy, rampant staffing shortages are leading to increases in employment wages, which one economist says may make things worse.
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Suspect seen spraying antisemitic graffiti on sculpture outside Art Gallery of Ontario
Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a suspect allegedly sprayed antisemitic graffiti on a sculpture outside of the Art Gallery of Ontario earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
London
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
London boy still missing
According to police, Khoen Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member Thursday night but police have yet to locate him.
-
Parkhill police presence results in charges
OPP in Middlesex County have laid several charges after executing search warrants at multiple addresses in Parkhill on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
North will benefit from Kingston cathode plant, Fedeli says
News of a $1.5 billion electric battery component facility to be built in Kingston is also good news for northern Ontario, says the province's Minister of Economic Development and Trade.
-
Rotting meat plaguing North Bay neighbourhood to be cleaned out
A former meat shop in North Bay that's been abandoned for more than a year, and now reeks of rotting meat, is going to be cleaned out, officials said Friday.
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
-
Go away, goldfish! Lethbridge, Alta. invites anglers to catch invasive goldfish
If you're into fishing and saving the local environment at the same time, then an initiative in the city of Lethbridge might be a great activity for you.
Kitchener
-
Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Guelph artist named a winner for his 'unapologetic' shoe design
A Guelph artist is expressing what pride means to him through art.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. caregiver found guilty in death of woman with Down syndrome
A caregiver from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who was charged in connection with the 2018 death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been found guilty of one of the two charges against her.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
The wildfire burning outside of Lytton, B.C., has destroyed at least half a dozen homes, officials said Friday.
-
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Edmonton
-
'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers
A brother and sister from Edmonton are trying to piece together what happened to their mother last month in Ecuador.
-
Leduc RCMP warn of suspicious truck with red and blue flashing lights
Mounties in Leduc are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle driving around with blue and red flashing lights, the same colours used by police.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire resources stretched thin
'We were down to probably our last vehicle in the city,' said Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Waffle.
-
Man faces several criminal charges after crash in LaSalle
A Markham, Ont., man is facing several charges after a single-vehicle crash in LaSalle.
-
Highway 401 crash closes eastbound lanes in Tilbury
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Tilbury are closed after a collision.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
15-year-old charged after robberies of food delivery drivers: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing three armed robbery charges after three food delivery drivers were robbed on July 4 and 5, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Police defend actions after three people arrested during cyclist traffic stop in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police are defending the actions of several officers during a traffic stop involving cyclists, after a video shows officers physically restraining one person on a busy street.
-
Ottawa, eastern Ontario residents surprised by carbon tax rebate cheque from the federal government
Residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario checking their bank accounts Friday were surprised to see a payment from the Canada Revenue Agency.
Saskatoon
-
Massive fire burns on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a massive blaze on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.