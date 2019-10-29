MONTREAL - A patient allegedly stabbed an employee at a hospital in Cartierville on Tuesday, police said.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at a hospital near the corner of Cossette Street and Gouin Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. A 22-year-old male patient had allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old man who worked at the hospital, the caller told officers.

Hospital staff were able to subdue the patient until police arrived.

Montreal police arrested the young man and investigators are questioning him to understand what happened.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, and his injuries are not considered serious.