A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec.
EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
The variant has been climbing steadily, representing 18 per cent of cases in Quebec, according to numbers from mid-July.
EG.5 is an offshoot of the XBB strain, part of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It has spread across Canada and other parts of the world.
The WHO has declared it a variant of interest because some countries report it is more contagious than others. There is not yet enough data to determine if it causes severe respiratory tract disease.
MUHC infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh said the variant does respond to vaccines, but stressed the importance of having three shots, including one dose of the bivalent vaccine.
“The latest MNRA-based vaccines that we’ve used are bivalent, which means that they include the original strain with something in the BA family—so BA1 or BA5 depending on which vaccine you got,” he said.
“We think that seems to be OK because of some overlap between the BA and XBB sub-families, but of course, the match is not perfect, and of course, with the time from your last vaccine dose, that immunity wanes.”
VACCINE GUIDANCE
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that Canadians get a booster this fall if it has been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.
The upcoming vaccine campaign for Canadians will have the formulation of the XBB subfamily, which includes EG.5.
“A lot of people who have not been infected in the past year and have not had their booster, many who haven’t had it for almost two years now, they’re going to be susceptible to getting sick,” said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
“Even if they don’t get seriously ill, they may get Long COVID, and that is a risk that needs to be taken seriously,” he continued.
Quebec is currently preparing for its fall vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
You can make a vaccine appointment by calling 1-877-644‑4545, online through Sante Montreal or by visiting one of the eight walk-in vaccine sites across the city.
WHERE TO FIND COVID TESTS
If you need a COVID-19 rapid test, visiting a vaccination centre is your best bet. The tests are free at all eight sites in Montreal. Hours at each centre vary.
Pharmacies in Quebec stopped freely distrubuting rapid tests in May.
Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan can access the tests in pharmacies.
Rapid tests are still provided at schools and early childhood centres.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
It’s been two weeks since Quebec removed its lingering COVID-19 measures.
The update mainly affected healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
Guidance for self-isolating following infection was dropped in Quebec in November.
Since then, the province has adopted a “common sense” approach for people to follow if they have symptoms: If you have a fever, stay home. Wear a mask if you have a cough, sore throat or congestion.
For ten days after the onset of symptoms, you’re urged to keep a safe distance from others and work remotely if possible.
-With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Canadian Fernandez wins marathon match, beats Haddad Maia
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Health Canada recalls Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards
Health Canada has recalled Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds over potential fall and impact hazards.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London police investigating 'suspicious death' in city's south end
An investigation is underway after London police located a man with life-threatening injuries in the south end of the city Wednesday evening who later died in hospital.
-
Date set for green bin launch, but diapers and pet waste not permitted in household organic waste
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Vancouver
-
Potential buyer found for Quest campus as new CRA audits raise more concerns about university's financial history
A potential buyer has been found for the Quest University campus in Squamish, CTV News has learned.
-
Okanagan first responders gather to give fallen firefighter a hero's send-off
When wildland firefighter Zak Muise lost his life on the job last month, his colleagues said they wanted to give him a hero's send-off – and that's exactly what they did on Wednesday in Penticton.
-
Compensation for delayed flights can't be claimed by person who paid for the tickets, B.C. tribunal rules
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered Air Canada to compensate two passengers whose arrival in Egypt was delayed by more than 56 hours, while three other family members who were travelling with them have been denied compensation for now.
Edmonton
-
'Billions of dollars': Schulz says federal strings on electricity climate funding is a 'threat'
Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas says Ottawa is threatening her province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet 2035 net-zero goals.
-
Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police
The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.
-
Powerlifting passion fuels Alberta woman to national records in just 10 months
A Morinville, Alta., woman has been crushing powerlifting records, first at provincials and recently at nationals -- and she's been taking part in the sport for just 10 months.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s Feather Hat Man, Ron LaDouceur, dead at 75
One of the most recognizable figures in Windsor, Ont., known to many as the Feather Hat Man, has died at the age of 75.
-
Windsor poverty at 10.8 per cent: Stats Canada report
Of 202,110 residents in Windsor, Ont. that means 24,355 people are living in poverty — that’s according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
-
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
Ottawa
-
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
-
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
The head of OC Transpo is preparing a report on how to pay for possible compensation for transit riders for the multi-week shutdown of the O-Train, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service on Monday.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.