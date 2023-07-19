Lingering COVID-19 mask rules are now completely lifted in Quebec

Nearly all lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec are lifted as of Wednesday, the provincial Health Ministry has announced.

The update mainly affects healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

General mask obligations for healthcare settings were lifted in April but remained for a specific set of circumstances, such as during close contact with a COVID-positive person or during outbreaks of the virus.

Now, it's up to individual facilities to decide when masks are required, such as when dealing with immunocompromised, neonatal, hemato-oncology and organ transplant patients.

Preventative isolation measures remain for users in care environments (including residential and long-term care centres, or CHSLDs) who come into direct contact with an infected person, but it's been reduced to five days.

In a press release, the Health Ministry said these changes are in harmony with recommendations made by the public health institute (INSPQ).

"The complete lifting of the guidelines does not mean that the virus is no longer circulating," the release states. "However, the epidemiological situation has greatly improved in recent months, thanks in particular to vaccines, immunity acquired by infection in a majority of the population, treatments now available and the evolution of the virus."

The ministry noted that preparations are underway for its fall immunization campaign, which includes COVID-19, flu and pneumococcus vaccinations.

The latest Quebec COVID-19 for the week of July 9 to 15 showed 626 confirmed cases and one death. Over 18,000 Quebecers have died of the virus since the pandemic started in 2020.