Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions

As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers.

Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.

However, those who don't meet these criteria will be able to purchase rapid tests at pharmacies, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP) said in a statement.

"Since the program began, Quebec pharmacies have distributed nearly 9,250,000 self-testing kits. This demonstrates the strength of our network in reaching all Quebecers through a public program," said AQPP President Benoit Morin in a press release.

The distribution of rapid test kits will continue in schools and early childhood centers, according to the Health Ministry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 14, 2023.