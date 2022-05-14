A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him

A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10:35 a.m. about the accident on Mentana st. and Laurier Ave. where a man was trapped under a truck.

"For an unknown reason, the pedestrian got stuck under his vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

Officers pulled the 65-year-old man out from under the Toyota Tacoma truck, and he was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His daughter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.

A crime scene was established and officers are investigating the exact causes of the fatal accident.