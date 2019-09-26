A man was shot multiple times in his house in Chateauguay
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 6:55AM EDT
A man in Chateauguay was shot several times in his home and called the police.
Chateauguay Police say a 24-year-old man was shot around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, called for help, and was transported to hospital.
He is expected to survive his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and have not identified any suspects in the case.
The SQ forensic and K-9 teams were brought in to assist in the investigation.
