KIAMIKA, QUE. -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his ATV on Sunday in Kiamika, in the Laurentians, about two hours north of Ottawa.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers out of the Antoine-Labelle MRC were called around 7:15 p.m. about a man who was trapped under his ATV, on trail number 53, near Chapleau Rd.

The victim left his residence alone, early in the morning, and was expected to return during the day, the SQ reported.

When he did not come back at the end of the afternoon, his relatives became worried and a friend of the family went to look for him. The friend found the man lying under his ATV.

He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A collision investigator was called to the scene to conduct an analysis.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2021.