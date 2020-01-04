MONTREAL -- A 47-year-old man died following a violent assault on Friday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the assault occurred around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping centre located on 2nd Ave. in the Iberville sector.

The paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was extensively questioned by investigators.

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment by phone on Saturday afternoon and is expected to return to the Saint-Jean courthouse to appear in person.

Police officers from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Police were the first responders.

The SQ, however, handled the case "given the circumstances and the victim's state of health," said spokesperson Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville.

The police investigation is continuing and an autopsy will be performed on the victim's body to determine the exact causes of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.