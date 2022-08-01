A man drowned after jumping into Quebec lake to retrieve belongings

After a police search in a lake in the Laurentians, a 61-year-old Quebec man was found dead Monday morning.

The Surete du Quebec reported that a distress call on 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Lac-Theodore north of Morin-Heights reported that a man went into the water to retrieve some personal belongings but never surfaced.

The local fire department began searching and paged SQ divers, who joined in the search with a police boat.

SQ spokesperson Alex Decelles confirmed Monday morning that the man was found lifeless around 8:30 a.m.