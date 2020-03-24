MONTREAL -- Montreal police caught up with a man who was tested for COVID-19, found to be positive, and was waiting in line for a meal at the Old Brewery Mission after wandering Montreal for two days.

The man was waiting outside in line for the evening food service at the Mission Monday night when police found him and informed him of the positive test.

The mission’s executive director Matthew Pearce said the man did not enter the building but was waiting to pick up a boxed meal, which the mission has been providing to those who do not sleep at the facility.

The man was apparently tested 48 hours before he showed up for dinner, but was allowed to leave the screening site without obtaining results. Once notified, he left with the police to go to the hospital without incident.

Pearce has warned that the city’s most vulnerable population will soon be among those testing positive for coronavirus and was disturbed that the man would be left to wander the streets while carrying the virus.

“For 48 hours or so he was left to his own devices,” said Pearce. “There was probably about a hundred people standing in line waiting for their meal.”

The mission has now added a policy that those in line for food will be tested for COVID-19, and Pearce said the frontline staff is doing the best they can to keep people apart in line and at the facility.

Pearce said he has been in contact with health services that said there is now a facility for homeless people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in place.