MONTREAL -- For the first time in history, a Westmount High alum will become vice president on Wednesday, and residents of her (possibly) favourite province will be watching.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Montreal time, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will be sworn into office.

Their inauguration will feature increased security, due to fears related to the recent civilian invasion of the Capitol, and limited attendance, due to the coronavirus.

Following the November election, Quebec politicians were quick to express their excitement when it was revealed the U.S. would be co-governed by a former Montrealer.

WHS Knight in the White House!! �������� pic.twitter.com/x0NKtHeJp8 — Westmount High (@westmounthigh) November 7, 2020

“The wait was worth it,” tweeted Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

“[Kamala Harris], you made history today by breaking another glass ceiling.”

“We hope to see you soon,” wrote Premier Francois Legault, tagging the vice-president elect. “You will always be welcome in Quebec.”

Harris will also make history as the first Black, South-Asian female vice president. Following her victory in November, Harris wrote “while I may be the first, I won’t be the last.”

It remains unclear if she was inferring there will also be more Westmount High grads sworn into office in the future.

While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Experts say a Biden-Harris leadership could have a significant impact on Canadians, not just Quebecers.

McGill political science professor Daniel Beland says Canadians may be polarized by Biden’s first days in office.

“We cannot underestimate how significant the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration is for Canada,” said Beland.

“The Biden administration is likely to take rapid policy actions on key economic, public health, and environmental issues that are likely to have a direct impact on Canada.”

For example, Biden has vowed to axe the controversial Keystone XL pipeline in his first days in office – invoking prairie premiers to speak out against the president elect.

