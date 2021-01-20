MONTREAL -- For the first time in history, a Westmount High alum became vice president on Wednesday.

The ceremony was streamed into her former classrooms, as Westmount High students watch one of their own take office shortly after 12 p.m., Montreal time.

The inauguration featured increased security, due to fears related to the recent civilian invasion of the Capitol, and limited attendance, due to the coronavirus.

Harris was a student in the class of '81 after attending FACE school in Montreal's downtown for one year.

Westmount High and the English Montreal School Board say they are inviting soon-to-be Vice President Harris to visit the students.

Following the November election, Quebec politicians were quick to express their excitement when it was revealed the U.S. would be co-governed by a former Montrealer.

WHS Knight in the White House!! �������� pic.twitter.com/x0NKtHeJp8 — Westmount High (@westmounthigh) November 7, 2020

“The wait was worth it,” tweeted Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

“[Kamala Harris], you made history today by breaking another glass ceiling.”

“We hope to see you soon,” wrote Premier Francois Legault, tagging the vice-president elect. “You will always be welcome in Quebec.”

Harris will also make history as the first Black, South-Asian female vice president. Following her victory in November, Harris wrote “while I may be the first, I won’t be the last.”

While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Experts say a Biden-Harris leadership could have a significant impact on Canadians, not just Quebecers.

McGill political science professor Daniel Beland says Canadians may be polarized by Biden’s first days in office.

“We cannot underestimate how significant the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration is for Canada,” said Beland.

“The Biden administration is likely to take rapid policy actions on key economic, public health, and environmental issues that are likely to have a direct impact on Canada.”

For example, Biden has vowed to axe the controversial Keystone XL pipeline during his first day in office – invoking prairie premiers to speak out against the president elect.

