DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. -- Speed and alcohol may have been involved when a late-night drive turned tragic for five young people when the car they were in crashed into a tree killing one and injuring the four others.

The accident occurred in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Quebec region.

Initial indications from police are that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a tree on Grande-Allee St.

Police were notified at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"Five people were on board. They were all taken to the hospital by ambulance," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. "Unfortunately, the front passenger, a 17-year-old male, died as a result of the collision. There is no fear for the lives of the other people involved."

The driver, also 17, was arrested.

He could face charges, especially since he appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

"A blood test was done on the driver," said Tremblay. "There is an investigation for impaired driving causing death and also possible dangerous driving."

The ages and genders of the three other teenagers in the back seat were not specified.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.