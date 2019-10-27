MONTREAL -- Police in the small town of Otterburn Park are investigating a mysterious dead body that was found on a street early Saturday morning.

Police received a call at 6:36 a.m. from a motorist who spotted the body on Chemin des Patriotes. An ambulance was dispatched and when EMTs arrived the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Otterburn Park resident Olivier Houde.

Francis Lepage, captain of the Richelieu-St-Laurent police department, said the condition of Houde’s body initially led police to believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run but soon came to understand the motorist who called 911 had accidentally run over the body, disturbing the scene.

Lepage said there is currently no indication foul play was involved in Houde’s death. An autopsy will be performed to try and determine the cause of death.

Police are investigating several posibilities as to how he wound up on the road including whether he was involved in an earlier hit-and-run, intoxicated or ill.

Police are asking anyone who saw Houde before his death to come forward. He was a white male with brown hair wearing jeans, a black hoodie and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 450-536-3333.