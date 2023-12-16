MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A bittersweet Christmas for Ukrainian refugees in Montreal

    Many Ukrainians who fled the war are getting ready to spend their first Christmas in Montreal, but some say it's difficult to celebrate when they're struggling to make ends meet.

    While Alla Telesnitska is trying to make her Montreal Christmas special, she can't stop thinking about who's missing.

    The refugee and a few of her family members moved to Montreal in February, while the rest of her loved ones stayed behind. 

    Watch the video for the full story.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News