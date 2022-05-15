A 34-year-old man has died after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal

A 34-year-old man died in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call around noon reported a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on Maisonneuve Blvd. and De Lorimer Ave. in the South Central borough of the city.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the truck driver was treated for nervous shock.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Collision experts will try to reconstruct the accident to determine what led to the accident.

"There are no witnesses at this time," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them.