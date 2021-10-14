Advertisement
A 13-year-old Saint-Armand girl has died after she fell into a pit while operating vehicle
Published Thursday, October 14, 2021 9:06PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 14, 2021 10:45PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 13-year-old Saint-Armand girl has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV has learned.
Around 6:30 p.m., the girl was driving a small farm front-loader carrying horse manure. According to authorities, she brought the manure to a receptacle intended for its disposal when her vehicle tipped over.
The receptable is formed similarly to a water-well, authorities say.
The girl was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
The minimum age for operating farm equipment in Quebec is 16.
This is a developing story.