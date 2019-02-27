

CTV Montreal





Trudeau airport has just laid off 93 employees.

The workers were called to a meeting Wednesday afternoon by the airport's management, where the layoffs were made official.

The union and the airport had been in talks since November.

L'Aeroport de Montreal is looking to save on operating costs by contracting out positions.

Most of the employees worked in hospitality, information and customer service.

In a statement, the ADM said “it must evaluate its methods to continue to offer quality airport services, while limiting the increase costs to passengers and partners.”