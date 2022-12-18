9-year-old child sent to hospital after fire forces Montreal apartment evacuation

A nine-year-old child was rushed to hospital after a fire in an apartment building forced residents to evacuate Sunday night.

Firefighters received the call at 8:46 p.m. Two minutes later, first responders arrived at the building on Workman St., near Atwater Ave and Notre-Dame St.

Twenty-four trucks carrying 54 firefighters were sent to respond to the call. It took around 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The nine-year old suffered burns to thier hands, arms and legs, a firefighter spokesperson told CTV.

A crowd of residents and bystanders watch as a nine-year-old child is helped into the back of an ambulance after suffering burns during Sunday night's apartment fire. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Montreal police were called to the scene to block off the intersection.

Authorities also called on the STM to provide two buses to shelter evacuated residents.