9 injured in 5-alarm fire at Montreal's Old Port

More than 120 firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in Montreal's Old Port early Thursday morning.

The three-floor building on the corner of du Port Street and Place d'Youville contains condos and an architectural firm.

The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

More than 120 firefighters were called to a 5-alarm fire on du Port Street and Place d'Youville in Montreal's Old Port on March 16, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

The blaze reportedly began around 5:45 a.m.

Around 7:30 a.m., operations chief Martin Guilbault said firefighters were focused largely on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Olivia O'Malley.