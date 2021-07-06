MONTREAL -- On the eighth anniversary of the worst rail tragedy in Canadian history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his thoughts are with the residents of Lac-Mégantic, Que. as they remember those they lost.

On July 6, 2013, a train filled with crude oil rolled down a slope towards the town and derailed in the middle of the downtown core, triggering numerous explosions and a massive fire that killed 47 people.

In a statement, Trudeau noted all Canadians remember and are inspired by the bravery, strength and resilience of the residents of Lac-Mégantic.

To mark the tragedy's eighth anniversary, the Lac-Mégantic electric microgrid was inaugurated in the presence of Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin and Hydro-Québec CEO Sophie Brochu.

At 12 p.m., dignitaries and residents are invited to observe a moment of silence as church bells ring in memory of the victims.

At 7:30 p.m., a mass will be celebrated at Sainte-Agnès Church. Father Francis Morency, accompanied by Father Steve Lemay and Father Gilles Baril, will preside over the ceremony.

At 8:45 p.m., all members of the community will be invited to an open-air cinema to watch the documentary, "Marcheurs d'étoiles," by director Anthony Ferro, who will be on hand for the occasion, along with numerous others who contributed to the film.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 6, 2021.