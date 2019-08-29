

The Canadian Press





The Canadian and Quebec governments announced the relocation of the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations in the Eastern Townships to the Lac-Megantic industrial park to eliminate the storage and sorting of cars in these two localities.

The activities currently being carried out in Nantes and Frontenac will be integrated into the plans and specifications for the overall Lac-Megantic bypass project.

The two governments believe that this decision meets the demands of Lac-Megantic, Nantes and Frontenac citizens and leaders and that the safety of railway operations and the transportation of dangerous goods will be optimized.

Currently, trains are parked at the top of the slope leading to Lac-Megantic. Moving the yard will eliminate this problem.

The tragic July 2013 train was caused by a convoy of crude oil that had been parked in Nantes, at the top of the slope. The poorly parked train hurtled down the coast before derailing at high speed in Lac-Megantic causing a fire that killed 47 people and the destruction of the downtown.

Canada will fund 60 per cent for the relocation of the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park and the province will pick up 40 per cent of the tab.

The Town of Lac-Mégantic stated the community overwhelmingly approved the shift in railyard and storage activities.