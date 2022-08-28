8-year-old girl and woman in her 60s killed in a head on collision on Quebec highway

Two people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in a collision after a driver went the wrong way on Highway 170 west in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

The head-on collision occurred Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., at kilometre 181, located between the municipalities of Saint-Bruno and Larouche.

"The driver of this vehicle collided with another vehicle that was travelling in the right direction. The driver, in her 60s, unfortunately died. Her passenger, a teenager, was not injured," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The same cannot be said for the young passenger in the other vehicle.

"In the vehicle that was hit, there was a man and a woman with an 8-year-old girl in the back. Unfortunately, the 8-year-old girl died. The parents did not suffer any serious injuries," she said.

This section of Highway 170 was closed until 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning to allow Sûreté du Québec investigators to do their work.

The SQ had no immediate hypothesis to explain why the 60-year-old woman went the wrong way on Highway 170.

The investigation continues.