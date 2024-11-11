70 seniors to be displaced as Hochelaga-Maisonneuve seniors' residence closes

Seventy seniors will be losing their homes come July as Manoir Louisiane, a private seniors’ residence in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough will be closing down.

Noove Info reports that the abrupt announcement by the owner left many residents in shock.

The CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’île-de-Montréal is reportedly assisting residents with the relocation process.

However, Entraide-logement Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, a community organization advocating for tenant’s rights says the process is not following the rules in place.

Moreover, Noovo Info also reports that in recent days, workers with Entraide-logement who went to the manor to assist residents were asked to leave by police.

Quebec Solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc was reportedly also told to leave.

Additionally, the residence is also dealing with a bed bug issue.

The CIUSSS says the owner is closely monitoring the situation.

The owner did not respond to Noovo Info’s interview request.