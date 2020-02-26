MONTREAL -- A $70-million jackpot up for grabs in the Lotto Max lottery draw on Tuesday was won somewhere in Quebec.

The draw also resulted in eight $1 million prizes being won in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.

This marks the second time in less than two months that a $70 million jackpot has been at stake. The last draw was won on Jan. 7 in Ontario.

Since that draw, the total value of sales in Canada had exceeded $88 million, according to Loto-Québec.

The draw on Tuesday generated total sales of nearly $54.1 million.

The jackpot for next Friday's Lotto Max lottery draw will be $19 million.