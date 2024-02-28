5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres

Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivières.

Local police received a 911 call at 8 a.m. about the collapse near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Fusey streets in the Cap-de-la-Madeleine sector.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that part of the structure had fallen, trapping the workers.

They were extracted and transported to hospital.

Police say the lives of the workers are not in danger, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

As of 9:30 a.m., officials could not say what caused the incident.

Investigators and forensic technicians with Trois-Rivières police remain on site.

The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is expected to visit the scene later on in the day Wednesday.