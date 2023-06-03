4 youth killed fishing on Quebec shore after tide overtakes them

Four children were killed and one man is missing after they were swept away by the tide while fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside community in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.

The dead were among a group of 11 people reported missing from the St. Lawrence riverbank around 2 a.m. Saturday.

"According to initial reports, a group of people were fishing on foot along the shore when they were caught by the tide," said SQ sergeant Catherine Bernard.

Six of them were rescued. The inanimate bodies of four children, all over the age of 10, were discovered hours later on the shoreline.

They were rushed to a nearby health clinic where a doctor confirmed their deaths.

One person, a man in his 30s, has yet to be found.

Police did not disclose the identities of the victims but said they are known to each other.

UNRULY TIDES

According to the SQ, the group was fishing for capelin, a type of small forage fish that swarm beaches at night to spawn.

The tides in the region can be dangerous, SQ spokesperson Bernard explained; the waters recede by up to one kilometre at low tide, meaning it's a long way back to safety when the shore starts to shrink.

The search for the missing man is ongoing, with SQ divers, coast guard helicopters and members of the Armed Forces on site in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a community about 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story.