MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 4 vehicles set ablaze in Montreal garage parking lot

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after four vehicles were set on fire Monday night.

    Officers received a 911 call shortly before midnight about the vehicles engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a car garage on de Rouen Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    When police arrived, four vehicles were on fire. 

    Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

    "According to initial information obtained from witnesses, a suspect was seen near the vehicles when the fire started," explained Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He fled before police arrived."

    Police describe the damage as "significant," and say they found a can of gasoline near the vehicles.

    No arrests have been made.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 23, 2024. 

