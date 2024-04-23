4 vehicles set ablaze in Montreal garage parking lot

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after four vehicles were set on fire Monday night.

Officers received a 911 call shortly before midnight about the vehicles engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a car garage on de Rouen Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

When police arrived, four vehicles were on fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

"According to initial information obtained from witnesses, a suspect was seen near the vehicles when the fire started," explained Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He fled before police arrived."

Police describe the damage as "significant," and say they found a can of gasoline near the vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 23, 2024.