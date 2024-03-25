4 men fined for excessive speeding within hours of each other: SQ

Quebec provincial police says it stopped four young men within a few hours of each other for excessive speeding and other traffic violations.

The first incident occurred shortly before midnight last Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it intercepted a speeding vehicle on the northbound Highway 15 at Salaberry Street in Montreal.

A 17-year-old driver was caught travelling 202 km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The teenager, from Laval, received a $960 ticket and 24 demerit points.

He was also slapped with a $65 fine for not having a driver's licence on his person.

As a result, the boy's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was confiscated.

Then, just after midnight on Saturday, officers stopped another speeding vehicle on the westbound Highway 40 at de la Côte Vertu Road in Montreal.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Prévost, received a $1,564 fine and 14 demerit points after he was caught travelling 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

He also got a $322 statement of offence and three demerit points for crossing a hatched road marking.

His licence was suspended for seven days.

On the same day at 1 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle following a traffic violation on the westbound Highway 40 at Cavendish Boulevard in Montreal.

"The driver allegedly refused to stop. He finally stopped his vehicle," the SQ notes.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Montreal Nord, received three fines, including $1,414 and 14 demerit points for travelling 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, $322 and three demerit points for crossing a hatched roadway marking and $176 for driving without headlights.

The driver could also face charges of dangerous driving.

His driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was confiscated.

A little while later, at 2:30 a.m., police conducting a speed camera operation near the northbound Autoroute 15 at Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard in Montreal detected a vehicle travelling 151 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Pierrefonds, received a $1,564 ticket and 18 demerit points.

His driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

The SQ stresses the fact that speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.