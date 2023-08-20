4 dead after construction lift collapses: Quebec police
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in Saint-Léandre, in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region, following an incident at a construction site on private property.
The event, which involved a scissor lift, occurred around 4 p.m. on the property of a single-family home under constrution located on Principale Street.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), four people were on the elevated platform when, for reasons currently unknown, it fell to the ground.
"The occupants fell several metres," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.
A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three people -- a 24-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman and 60-year-old man -- were seriously injured and taken to hospital in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries.
SQ investigators and technicians analyzed the scene to help determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.
Quebec's workplace safety commission, the CNESST, has been notified, said Tremblay.
Its investigation will determine, among other things, whether equipment failure may have been a factor.
A coroner's investigation will also be conducted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 20, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police seek 39-year-old woman last seen in Lachine
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico as it heads for U.S. with life-threatening flooding, rain and damaging winds
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Man in his 30s dead following 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
-
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
London, Ont.’s Chase Brown scores first NFL touchdown in pre-season game
It was an exciting moment for one of London’s Brown brothers as he scored his first touchdown since being drafted in pre-season action against Atlanta.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
Brooks Bandits sweep through Europe to win U20 Super Challenge
Brooks built a 4-0 lead in the first period, then withstood a furious second-period comeback by France to prevail 8-3 in the title match at the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.
Edmonton
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Windsor
-
Overnight Felix Avenue fire intentionally set: WFRS
An overnight fire at a residence on Felix Avenue that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage was intentionally set, Windsor fire said on Sunday.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Sunny end to the weekend, workweek to bring mixed weather
It'll be a sunny end to the weekend in the Windsor, Ont. region, but that will soon give way to a mix of weather, including temperatures in the low 30s, sunshine and possible rain.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
-
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
-
Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures
A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says
A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
-
All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon's Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.