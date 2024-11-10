3 Quebecers dead, 1 injured after accident on Ontario's Highway 401

MONTREAL
Montreal

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer. (Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer. (Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press)
    Three people from Laval, Que. were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Quinte West, in southern Ontario.

    A fourth was seriously injured.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers, ambulance technicians and firefighters were called to the site of the accident around 1:15 p.m.

    A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. An eight-month-old baby was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

    Authorities said a four-year-old child with serious injuries was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

    Police said a pickup truck slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

    The OPP is continuing its investigation in conjunction with the Ontario Coroner's Office.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 9, 2024.

