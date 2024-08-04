MONTREAL
Montreal

    3 people in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island

    Three people are in critical condition after reportedly 30 to 40 shots were fired in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island Sunday night (CTV Montreal)
    Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal’s West Island Sunday night.

    Sources tell CTV Montreal that police responded to reports of a person with a firearm at the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Rue Davignon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

    When officers arrived at the scene, there was a conflict taking place and gunfire was exchanged between at least one suspect and police.

    The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) has set up a large perimeter in the area, and the investigation will be taken over by Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the province's police watchdog.

