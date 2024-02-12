MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 minors arrested after posting TikTok of themselves climbing Champlain Bridge tower

    Three youths have been arrested after filming themselves climbing the Champlain Bridge tower in Montreal and posting a video of it on social media.

    The video shows their perspective as they reached the top of the 170-metre tower, equivalent to a 40-storey building. It was published on TikTok but was later taken down.

    Quebec provincial police said Monday that the three suspects, all of them minors, broke into the structure on Jan. 20 and 21. They have since been arrested for breaking and entering and were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

    After the video appeared online, the bridge authority said it had also opened an investigation into the "security breach" and that it would determine which corrective measures need to be taken.

