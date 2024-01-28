Quebec police investigating TikTok of young men 'rooftopping' on the Champlain Bridge tower
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a video of people climbing the Champlain Bridge tower circulated on TikTok.
The attention-grabbing exploit did exactly that when the video was published on Jan. 21. It has since been taken down.
The TikTok, taken from the climbers' perspectives, follows a group of young men as they make their way up the 170-foot tower (equivalent to a 40-storey building).
The bridge authority, the SSLG, is also investigating.
"This intrusion constitutes a security breach, and we are carrying out an internal investigation to determine the causes and ultimately recommend the corrective measures to be put in place," the SSLG told CTV News in a statement Sunday.
Criminal defence lawyer Walid Hijazi says the individuals could face serious charges.
"A lot of the behaviour we see on the internet coming from essentially young men in their early 20s looking for adrenaline and posting on social media, they need to understand that it's very dangerous and potentially criminal," he explained. "There can be an accident, and they can hurt themselves. And possibly die."
That was tragically the case for 22-year-old Conrad Rybicki.
"Rooftopping," as it's called, was one of his biggest passions; he gained a large following for his dangerous exploits above Toronto.
But in May 2023, he fell 20 stories to his death.
It's a loss his parents, who live in Poland, are still reeling from. They're speaking out in the hopes of preventing further harm.
"To people, I would say, use your brain and your good sense. Ask yourself if you want to continue living," Rybicki's mother, Dorota Rybicki, said in an interview Sunday.
Dorota Rybicki says she only discovered how popular roof topping was after her son's death. She's calling on social media platforms to do more to prevent these videos from spreading by cutting off the clicks that make them so irresistible.
"Why aren't there controls or surveillance on this content that young people put on social media?" Rybicki continued.
The SQ investigation into the break-in at the Champlain Bridge is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deepfaked nudes of Taylor Swift show we need AI regulation now: experts
Last week, AI-generated images which depicted superstar Taylor Swift in sexually suggestive and explicit positions were spread around the internet, and experts say it’s a wake-up call showing we need real AI regulation now.
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
'Really worrying': Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
Death of diamond mine workers force Rio Tinto to confront 'existential' concerns
The CEO of Rio Tinto says the fatal plane crash in Fort Smith, N.W.T. brought up 'existential' concerns for the company, as families and community members continue to mourn the deaths of the six individuals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
International students in Canada say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
-
Toronto police investigating after ATM damaged in East York
Toronto police’s explosives disposal and K9 units have been called in after an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was damaged in East York.
-
Toronto police seek 2 suspects who allegedly robbed teenage girl on the TTC
Toronto police have released surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly robbed a teenage girl on the TTC last week.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall Warnings Issued in Nova Scotia for Sunday Night and Monday
A low pressure system moving up the U.S. eastern seaboard will pass the south and east of Nova Scotia Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
-
NS Power says fixing rural outages is a top priority
People who live in rural areas of Cape Breton — and those elected to represent them — have long been fed up with frequent power outages.
-
'He was a really good guy': Son, coworker remember beloved market fixture
Zach Wetmore returned to the Moncton Market to serve sausages like his father did before he died on Jan. 19.
London
-
Former London Knight surrenders
It is believed Alex Formenton is the first player to make an appearance before police
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Sarnia man goes on rampage with a hammer
A man was arrested after going on a rampage with a hammer in Sarnia
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
French PSW program helping to fill need in northern Ont.
Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon will once again offer the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program in Sudbury as it looks to help fill a dire need in the city. Students who take the French course will be given a certificate upon completion, making them qualified to work in several institutions or agencies across the city.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
The McRib is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants throughout Canada
Attention meat-eaters! After a ten-year hiatus, the McRib is returning to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: First homicides of 2024, stitches for 4-year-old, international students
The first homicides of the year in Waterloo Region, stitches for a four-year-old after a classroom incident, and concerns for international students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region
The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener
What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.
Vancouver
-
Flood warning issued for Sumas River as atmospheric rivers hit B.C.'s South Coast
A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.
-
Man killed in East Vancouver overnight, police say
A man was found dead inside a home in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood overnight Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed.
-
'Fasten your seatbelts': Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to spike during refinery shutdown
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver spiked over the weekend, and one expert says they will continue to rise until the Parkland Refinery resumes operations.
Edmonton
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Close to 200 vehicles drive from Lethbridge to Coutts to mark anniversary of border blockade
A large convoy of close to 200 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta. Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the original convoy and blockade that paralyzed the border crossing in 2022.
-
Alberta NDP set rules for leadership race, new leader announced in June
Three hundred Alberta NDP delegates were in Red Deer Saturday to vote on leadership rules and dates.
Windsor
-
'We’re still at an impasse.' No deal for Transit Windsor workers after two days of talks
Buses will be running Monday and the union will announce their plan for next steps via a news release
-
Former London Knight surrenders
It is believed Alex Formenton is the first player to make an appearance before police
-
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance: one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'
Forbes magazine has ranked Chatham-Kent Health Alliance one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'
Regina
-
Globe Theatre asking for $1.9M from City of Regina for construction funding
Regina's Globe Theatre is looking for $1.9 million in funding to complete the construction of the building and address their shortfall.
-
Regina teens charged after using BB gun and masks in alleged shooting
Two 16-year-olds are facing a series of charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting which saw the use of a BB gun and masks.
-
Garage fire in central Regina leads to no injuries
An early morning blaze that enveloped a detached garage near the city's centre has led to no injuries, fire crews say.
Ottawa
-
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
-
4-car crash in Alta Vista allegedly caused by impaired driver: police
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
-
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
-
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
-
Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns
The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.