3 Lotto Max ticket holders wake up millionaires in Quebec

Lottery ticket holders woke up millionaires Saturday morning in Quebec.

Loto-Quebec reports that in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, three Maxmillions worth $1 million each were won from selections sold in Quebec.

Draw results are available on the Loto-Québec website at lotoquebec.com.

For those who didn't get the winning combination, there is still time to dream, as the next jackpot will be approximately $128 million in next Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which will include a $70 million jackpot and approximately 58 Maxmillions.

To date, 39 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including three $70 million jackpots in the June 7, February 25, 2020 and October 9, 2020 draws.