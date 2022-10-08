3 Lotto Max ticket holders wake up millionaires in Quebec

Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Three people were killed in the blast, Russian authorities said.

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts

The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon