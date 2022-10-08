3 Lotto Max ticket holders wake up millionaires in Quebec
Lottery ticket holders woke up millionaires Saturday morning in Quebec.
Loto-Quebec reports that in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, three Maxmillions worth $1 million each were won from selections sold in Quebec.
Draw results are available on the Loto-Québec website at lotoquebec.com.
For those who didn't get the winning combination, there is still time to dream, as the next jackpot will be approximately $128 million in next Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which will include a $70 million jackpot and approximately 58 Maxmillions.
To date, 39 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including three $70 million jackpots in the June 7, February 25, 2020 and October 9, 2020 draws.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2022.
