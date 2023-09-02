3 cars damaged in suspected Cote-Saint-Luc arson attack
Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged multiple vehicles parked near a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building early Saturday morning.
Several 911 calls were made around 1:25 a.m. to report the fires. Three vehicles were damaged by the flames, two of them beyond repair.
The cars were parked in the lot of an apartment building on Cavendish Boulevard near Mackle Road. The building also suffered significant damage, police say.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters and police on the scene smelled accelerant in the air, and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.
The investigation is underway. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Toronto
-
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
-
A new food and drink festival is coming to North York at Mel Lastman Square
For those wishing that Toronto’s summer festival season lasted a bit longer, there’s a brand-new outdoor food and drink festival happening in North York next weekend that will feature more than 50 diverse vendors.
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?
The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
London
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
-
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
Calgary
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man with epilepsy advocates for surgical seizure treatment only available in the U.S.
29-year-old Daniel DelBianco was a teenager playing major junior hockey when he experienced his first seizure. In the decade since, he’s been diagnosed with a seizure disorder that impacts every part of his personal and professional life.
-
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
-
Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
1 man seriously injured in Friday afternoon incident at Edmonton business when he gets dragged by truck
A Friday afternoon collision between a vehicle and an employee left one man in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt strike comes to an end, second tornado hits region, advisory issued for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.: Top Windsor stories this week
Tentative agreement reached after 192-day Windsor Salt strike, a second tornado confirmed in the region, and a Windsor man applauds the Canadian government’s move to issue a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.
-
Charges laid after woman, child struck by vehicle
Charges have been laid against a driver who allegedly struck a mother walking her child in a stroller in the city’s west end on Thursday.
-
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
Regina
-
Riders in search of first Labour Day Classic win in 4 years
The heated rivalry between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan will go head to head for the 58th annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday and the Riders hope to come out on top against the Blue Bombers for the first time since 2019.
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Sask. pilots new program to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations
A pilot project, which allows the province to select and nominate immigrants from specific nations to live in Saskatchewan as permanent residents, has made its debut in the province.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a marine collision on the St. Lawrence River.
-
Vehicle fire at NAC parking garage prompts brief evacuation
A vehicle fire at the National Arts Centre's parking garage Friday prompted a brief evacuation, but the shows did go on.
-
Several drivers stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say several drivers have already been stopped for speeding on Highway 401 south of Ottawa this long weekend, including some who had unsecured children in the vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.