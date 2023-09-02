3 cars damaged in suspected Cote-Saint-Luc arson attack

Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged multiple vehicles parked near a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building early Saturday morning.

Several 911 calls were made around 1:25 a.m. to report the fires. Three vehicles were damaged by the flames, two of them beyond repair.

The cars were parked in the lot of an apartment building on Cavendish Boulevard near Mackle Road. The building also suffered significant damage, police say.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters and police on the scene smelled accelerant in the air, and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

The investigation is underway. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.