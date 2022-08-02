3 arrested after series of robberies in Sherbrooke

Three people have been arrested after a series of assaults and robberies that took place in Sherbrooke Monday night.

According to Sherbrooke police (SPS), the first assault occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Denault Street.

Two men attacked and injured a man before stealing his personal belongings, including a piece of electronic equipment.

Less than 30 minutes later, two tenants of a building on Lavigerie Boulevard were assaulted and robbed.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a man and woman walking on Kennedy Street North were attacked by two assailants.

The man suffered serious injuries to his face.

The suspects, two men aged 22 and 29 who are known to police, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at 11 p.m. in the city's downtown area.

They face charges of robbery, breaking and entering, theft and assault.

Both men are expected to also face charges of breach of conditions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2022.