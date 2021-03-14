MONTREAL -- If you've bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket now might be the time to take a look.

Indeed, a ticket bought in Quebec includes the winning combination of numbers from the Saturday night draw and its $27 million jackpot.

Five months ago, an elder couple from Chaudiere-Appalaches, Alice Vien and Marcel Landry, got their hands on another $14 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the draw on Nov. 18, 2020.

In addition, for the third time this month, a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Quebec won a guaranteed $1 million prize for its holders.

The Loto-Quebec website displays the photos of the lucky winners, namely those of a group of 10 people from Chaudiere-Appalaches and another group of three winners from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, who also won a guaranteed prize of $1 million from a Lotto 6/40 draw in March 2021.

