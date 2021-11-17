Advertisement
23-year-old wanted in connection with aggravated assault turns himself in
Published Wednesday, November 17, 2021 1:56PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 17, 2021 2:14PM EST
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Brayden Delisle, a 23-year-old man wanted by Montreal police in connection with a brutal assault, has turned himself in.
The alleged attack, which took place downtown on Oct. 8, left a man in the intensive care unit.
Delisle had been wanted by police since Nov. 2.
He will appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, police say.