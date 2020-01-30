MONTREAL -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation in a Blainville home that left another man dead.

The man accused of murder, Adel El Halabi, appeared at the St-Jerome courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of killing Mazen El Halabi, a 51-year-old. The Surete du Quebec, who have taken over the investigation from Blainville police, would not confirm the relationship between the two men.

Local police received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday about a person "in crisis" following an altercation at a home owned by Mazen El Halabi on George-Hériot Street in Blainville.

First-responders arrived at the scene and transported at least one person to hospital. Officers arrested Adel and questioned him Wednesday night.

Before dawn on Thursday, a security perimeter was still in place around the house.

With files from The Canadian Press