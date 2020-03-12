MONTREAL -- It's been two years since 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared from his home in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

"They really just want to honour their son in a very private way and share this moment just within the family," said Pina Arcamone, director general of the Missing Children’s Network. "They're still looking for answers, and so are we."

She notes members of the Missing Children’s Network have been in touch with the Kouakou family over the last few weeks, as the anniversary of his disappearance approached.

"It's obviously still a very difficult time for them. It's been two years without any news," Arcamone told CTV News. "We need to continue keeping hope alive and circulating the photo. They do want to find their child."

In the months following the boy's disappearance, Montreal police received hundreds of tips, but as of late, investigators say they haven't cracked any new leads.

"The SPVM has no new information to disclose regarding the disappearance of Ariel Kouakou other than this is still an active case," the force said. "Anyone with information should report it to the SPVM or Info-Crime."

GONE IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen on March 12, 2018 as he walked to visit a friend living a few blocks away.

Surveillance footage captured him entering the Parc des Bateliers, in Montreal's north end, but there is no evidence that he ever exited the park.

During the initial search, Montreal police combed through the wooded areas and used icebreakers on the Rivière des Prairies, which runs along the park’s northern shore, to find him.

One month later, police ended their river search, saying the waters had become too dangerous for divers.

Ariel is described as four feet six inches tall and 90 pounds in weight. He has brown eyes and black hair and is French-speaking.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants and yellow shoes.

"It's obvious that he's still in the forefront of people's minds and you can tell that people are still shocked and devastated," said Arcamone. "I know, through our experience, every time we see a family grant an interview or a photo circulating, someone calls in information that they hadn’t previously called in."

Anyone who may have information about Ariel’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or the Missing Children’s Network at 1-888-692-4673. All calls are confidential.