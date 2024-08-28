2 women face charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec

Two women are facing criminal charges after an Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in Quebec.

The child, whose identity cannot be revealed under youth protection, was found safe and sound in York, Ont.

The two accused, Ruixue Yang, 65, and Xin Wang, 48, are facing one charge of kidnapping the child from Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, "with intent to cause him to be confined or imprisoned against his will."

They are also facing charges of kidnapping "with intent to cause him to be sent or transported out of Canada against his will."

A third charge states that neither of the two women is the child's parent or guardian and took him "with intent to deprive his parent of the possession of that said person."

The two women are expected to be transported from Ontario to Quebec on Wednesday by Quebec provincial police.

Crown prosecutors explain that they are not allowed to contact the victim or any witnesses in the case.

They are also not allowed to speak to each other except in the presence of their lawyer.

A bail hearing is set for Thursday morning at the Longueuil courthouse.