    2 vehicles damaged in alleged arson in Montreal North

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in the Montreal North borough.

    Officials received a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. Monday about the blaze on Sabrevois Street near Saint-Vital Boulevard.

    "When police arrived, they located the burning vehicle while firefighters were busy extinguishing the blaze," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "According to firefighters, certain elements at the scene suggest it could be arson."

    Two vehicles were ultimately damaged in the fire.

    They have been towed for inspection.

