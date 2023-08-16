2 still missing after seaplane crashes into St Lawrence River near Quebec City

Two people are still unaccounted for following the crash of a seaplane on the St Lawrence River between Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, near Quebec City, on Tuesday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed that the aircraft crashed into the river at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the banks of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

A 55-year-old man from Quebec City and a 57-year-old second from Neuville have since been reported missing.

SQ divers were on the scene on Wednesday morning to continue the search, said SQ spokeswoman Nancy Fournier.

An SQ watercraft located debris near Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, but a search was still under way for the aircraft itself.

No potential cause was immediately put forward to explain the crash.