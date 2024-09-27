MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says

    A video shared on Facebook appears to show a tornado in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Source: Facebook) A video shared on Facebook appears to show a tornado in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Source: Facebook)
    Share

    Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday in Quebec's Mauricie region.

    The first tornado was spotted near Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., while the second one was near Saint-Stanislas-de-Champlain between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

    Both areas are roughly 95 kilometres west of Quebec City. 

    The region was under a severe thunderstorm watch for several hours on Thursday. 

    "Two videos circulating on social networks confirm the tornadic phenomenon," Environment Canada said Friday in its preliminary weather summary.

    "A team from the Northern Tornadoes Project will be on site today to assess the damage and estimate wind speeds."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News