2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday in Quebec's Mauricie region.

The first tornado was spotted near Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., while the second one was near Saint-Stanislas-de-Champlain between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Both areas are roughly 95 kilometres west of Quebec City.

The region was under a severe thunderstorm watch for several hours on Thursday.

"Two videos circulating on social networks confirm the tornadic phenomenon," Environment Canada said Friday in its preliminary weather summary.

"A team from the Northern Tornadoes Project will be on site today to assess the damage and estimate wind speeds."