Two schools in Montreal have been forced to close due to possible outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to COVID Écoles Québec, a citizen initiative that keeps track of schools affected by the virus, École Sainte-Geneviève Sud in Lasalle and École des Coquelicots in Verdun have both been closed until Dec. 24.

"In the last seven days, numerous students have received a positive COVID-19 Omicron test," states a letter home to parents at both schools.

All students and staff are being asked to get tested for the virus by Dec. 22.

"Please send your test results, once you have them, to the school," the letter notes.